First Alert Weather Alert: Strong winds, blowing sand bring closure of Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police have closed North Gene Autry Trail between Saliva and East Via Escuela, "through the wash due to wind and sand buildup."

The First Alert Weather Team has been tracking strengthening winds and issued a First Alert Weather Alert for this weekend.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. The potential impacts related to this weekend's wind include road closures, reduced visibility and air quality, as well as power outages.

A Wind Advisory will stay in effect for areas highlighted in tan through Monday evening. This includes Riverside County mountains and the Coachella Valley. Gusts could reach 60 MPH in the more wind-prone locations, such as the mountain slopes and San Gorgonio Pass.

Officials advise commuters to follow traffic signs and avoid going around road closures as it could be dangerous and lead to fines.

