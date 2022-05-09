Man found dead on Rancho Mirage hiking trail

A man was found dead along a hiking trail in Rancho Mirage Monday morning.

The man was found on a trail in the 70000 block of Highway 111 at around 7:46 a.m. Viewers said they saw deputies at the area of Mirage Cove Drive and Highway 111.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, at this point, investigators do not believe there was foul play involved in the man's death.

The cause of his death remains unknown.

The man has not been identified at this time. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. told News Channel 3 that the coroner's office will work to identify the man and notify any next of kin.

