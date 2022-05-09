Skip to Content
Officials showcase improvements at Palm Springs International Airport, credit federal funding for changes

There are changes underway at the Palm Springs International Airport, and officials say they are possible because of federal funding.

Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (D, CA-36), joined other leaders to showcase "how federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the American Rescue Plan is being put to use at the local transit hub."

Ruiz's office tells News Channel 3 that $17.2 million in funding is being used to help "strengthen airport infrastructure, improve travel efficiency, and keep vital operations running."

News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot is on the tour Monday morning and will have a report on this on News Channel tonight, starting at 5:00 p.m.

