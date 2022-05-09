Skip to Content
Phoenix man fatally shot after pulling out replica handgun

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man in Phoenix was shot and killed after he pointed a replica gun at another man.

Phoenix police Sgt. Philip Krynsky says the shooting occurred outside a gas station near Camelback Road and Black Canyon Highway on Sunday around 5 a.m.

The victim, 31-year-old Sergio Cruz, was arguing with a man who had a dispute with someone close to him. Krynsky says Cruz then pulled out the replica handgun and the other man opened fire.

Cruz suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Firefighters transported him to a hospital, where he died.

Police detained the other man at the scene without incident. No arrests have been made.

Krynsky says the investigation is still ongoing.

