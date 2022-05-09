Veteran group on nationwide trip on a horse-drawn wagon makes a stop in Palm Springs

A group of Veterans who are traveling coast to coast with a covered wagon made a stop in Palm Springs.

The "Veterans Promise Kept" group were on the last leg of their "PTSD Ride" raising awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder. They stopped by Legion Post 519 in Palm Springs.

The group came in from Missouri. This west coast trip started on April 23, 2018.

"Hopefully here with the next two weeks, we're going to end at Camp Pendleton and will fulfill the westbound trip," said Luke Reinhold, coordinator for the group.













The group and the idea came together during the Vietnam War. It was a foxhole promise made by two friends, Jesse Morton and Ray Cropper, to go coast to coast in a covered wagon. If one did not come home, the other would do the trip in honor of the fallen hero.

Cropper was killed in Vietnam on February 20, 1968, so Morton completed half of the trip 25 years ago, going from St. Louis to Washington D.C. via horse-drawn covered wagon.

Morton and his friends are currently embarking on the 2nd half of the journey. The group says Morton is unable to travel with the group anymore but they are completing it for him.

If you would like to learn more about "Veterans Promise Kept," including make a donation, visit: https://veteranspromisekept.com/