Inert grenade found in Palm Desert home

Authorities responded to a Palm Desert home after a grenade was found inside.

At approximately 9:28 a.m., deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were called to the 300 block of Sandpiper Street to respond to a report of a grenade found in the area.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. told News Channel 3 that the location was vacated and the bomb squad was notified.

The grenade was found to be inert and will be returned to the military, the spokesperson added.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.