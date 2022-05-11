Personal trainer charged with sexually assaulting & blackmailing a teenager

A personal trainer was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting and blackmailing a teenager, Beaumont Police announced on Wednesday.

Ryan Thomas Taylor, 26, was arrested by Beaumont detectives in San Bernardino on Friday, May 6.

Police said the accusations date back to 2019 but were reported on April 14, 2022.

The victim told investigators that she met a personal trainer in Rancho Cucamonga in 2019 when she was 14 years old.

"After this meeting, the trainer began contacting her soliciting inappropriate photos. He threatened exposing her to friends and family if she didn’t comply. He also began sexually assaulting her," police wrote.

The teen reported that the assaults took place at a second gym in the Redlands and near a house in Beaumont, police added.

Beaumont Detectives identified the suspect as Taylor and arrested him.

Taylor was charged with rape by force, oral copulation with a minor under 18, sexual assault, possession of child pornography, and extortion. He pleaded guilty to all charges on Tuesday.

Taylor was booked at Smith Correctional Facility in Banning where he is being held on $275,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and would like anyone who has information about this case to contact Detective Sergeant Macias at 951-769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously to crimetips@beaumontpd.org.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.