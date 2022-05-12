May Modernism Week and Netflix’s Queer Eye Bobby Berk presents Casa Tierra in Palm Desert

Modernism Week has partnered with designer and Emmy-nominated host of Netflix’s Queer Eye Bobby Berk to kick off their May Modernism Week event. The centerpiece of this weekend long event is Casa Tierra, a new project in Palm Desert designed and created by Bobby Berk and team of Interior Designers like Paula Oblen from Hotelements.

May Modernism Week is a 4-day limited version of the Modernism Week annual festival.

Casa Tierra during Modernism Week – will run May 12-15, 2022. The event highlights the midcentury modern architecture, art, interior, and landscape design, and vintage culture in the Palm Springs area of Southern California. Plus Bobby Berk will be at the home today, May 12th.

To purchase tickets for the weekend tour, click here. Some of the proceeds will benefit Modernism Week abd other local preservation group.