Palm Springs city council reviewing police department’s military equipment use

Leaders in Palm Springs will review funding, acquisition and and use of military equipment within the city's police department.

Governor Newsom signed AB 481 into law in September 2021 requiring written military equipment use policies which address the type, quantity, capabilities, purposes and authorized uses of each type of military equipment.

According to a staff report, "The Palm Springs Police Department acknowledges its primary role is peacekeeping and recognizes the delicate nature of a law enforcement agency possessing military equipment. Being entrusted with military-style equipment to solve complex and violent problems is a sacred responsibility that demands high accountability and transparency."

In March 2022, Riverside County's board of supervisors approved an ordinance that tightens how the Sheriff's Department and District Attorney's office can purchase military equipment.