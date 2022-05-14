Oasis Music Festival to raise money for historic Plaza Theatre

A music festival is set for Saturday and Sunday in Palm Springs. 60 performances are expected at the Oasis Music Festival. The festival was first conceived as a fundraiser for the restoration of the Plaza Theatre. The historic theatre was originally built in 1936 and has hosted performers such as Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, and Bob Hope. This weekend's festival has a little bit of something for everybody with a wide array of performances. To reserve a ticket, click here.