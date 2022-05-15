A Blood Moon expected tonight (May 15)

A Blood Moon total lunar eclipse is expected tonight (May 15) and the Rancho Mirage Observatory is hosting a public viewing. The event begins at 8:30pm until 11:00pm. Organizers say you will be able to get a full view of the full moon as it travels through the Earth's shadow in a total lunar eclipse.

The Earth is expected to cast a giant shadow across the moon's surface, giving it a reddish hue. This is often referred to as a "blood moon." According to Earthsky, a partial eclipse will start just before 7:30pm PST. Then, a total lunar eclipse will begin around 8:30pm and will end around 10:00pm tonight.