La Quinta baseball advances to CIF-SS championship game

The La Quinta Blackhawks baseball team is going to the CIF-SS Championship game!

La Quinta beat La Sierra (Riverside) 8-5 in 10 innings.

LQ baby!!! On to the CIF championship 8-5 over La Sierra pic.twitter.com/Y6fGbqDNFk — Rudy Wilson (@lqprincipal) May 18, 2022

The CIF-SS Division 3 championship game will be held on either Friday or Saturday against Oaks Christian. The date, time, and location of the game are expected to be announced Wednesday morning.

La Quinta has had a terrific season, finishing with a 25-6 record (15-0 in the DEL) and winning the division title.

