Meet the candidates: California’s 47th State Assembly District￼

We are just 3 weeks away until the Primary election on June 7.

One of the big races for State Assembly includes the newly drawn 47th district.

This year's candidates include:

From left to right: Christy Holstege (D), Jamie Swain (D), Gary Michaels (R) & Greg Wallis (R)

The 47th district will include much of the Coachella Valley (Except for Indio and Coachella), Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont, and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district while 24% is in San Bernardino.

Cities in 47th Assembly District:

Banning

Beaumont

Bermuda Dunes

Cabazon

Calimesa

Cathedral City

Desert Hot Springs

East Highland

Idyllwild

Indian WellsJoshua Tree

La Quinta

Morongo Valley

Mountain Center

Oak Glen

Palm Desert

Palm Springs

Rancho Mirage

Thousand Palms

Yucaipa

Yucca Valley

Tune into News Channel 3 at 6pm as Samantha Lomibao sat down with each candidate to talk about their goals ahead of the election.