Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:52 AM
Published 11:30 AM

Meet the candidates: California’s 47th State Assembly District￼

We are just 3 weeks away until the Primary election on June 7.

One of the big races for State Assembly includes the newly drawn 47th district.

This year's candidates include:

From left to right: Christy Holstege (D), Jamie Swain (D), Gary Michaels (R) & Greg Wallis (R)

The 47th district will include much of the Coachella Valley (Except for Indio and Coachella), Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont, and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district while 24% is in San Bernardino.

Cities in 47th Assembly District:

  • Banning
  • Beaumont
  • Bermuda Dunes
  • Cabazon
  • Calimesa
  • Cathedral City
  • Desert Hot Springs
  • East Highland
  • Idyllwild
  • Indian WellsJoshua Tree
  • La Quinta
  • Morongo Valley
  • Mountain Center
  • Oak Glen
  • Palm Desert
  • Palm Springs
  • Rancho Mirage
  • Thousand Palms
  • Yucaipa
  • Yucca Valley

Tune into News Channel 3 at 6pm as Samantha Lomibao sat down with each candidate to talk about their goals ahead of the election.

News
Author Profile Photo

Samantha Lomibao

Samantha joined KESQ News Channel 3 in May 2021. Learn more about Samantha here here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content