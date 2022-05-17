Meet the candidates: California’s 47th State Assembly District￼
We are just 3 weeks away until the Primary election on June 7.
One of the big races for State Assembly includes the newly drawn 47th district.
This year's candidates include:
- Christy Holstege, Democrat, City Councilmember/Businesswoman
- Jamie Swain, Democrat, Truck Driver/Businesswoman
- Gary Michaels, Republican, E-rate Company Owner
- Greg Wallis, Republican, Assemblymember's District Director
The 47th district will include much of the Coachella Valley (Except for Indio and Coachella), Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont, and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district while 24% is in San Bernardino.
Cities in 47th Assembly District:
- Banning
- Beaumont
- Bermuda Dunes
- Cabazon
- Calimesa
- Cathedral City
- Desert Hot Springs
- East Highland
- Idyllwild
- Indian WellsJoshua Tree
- La Quinta
- Morongo Valley
- Mountain Center
- Oak Glen
- Palm Desert
- Palm Springs
- Rancho Mirage
- Thousand Palms
- Yucaipa
- Yucca Valley
