Indio family remembers 20-year-old Bryan Barboza, who died in Twentynine Palms crash last week

An Indio family is remembering 20-year-old Bryan Barboza, who died in a crash in Twentynine Palms last week.

Last Thursday, Barboza was driving home from work when he collided into the rear of a Caterpillar road grader. He died at the scene. The other driver was not injured. An investigation into the crash continues.

“He had a lot of dreams. He couldn’t wait to like explore. He just wanted to do everything," said Lizette Felix, his longtime girlfriend.

His family has started a GoFundMe to relieve the financial stress of his untimely death. If you'd like to donate, click here.

