20-year-old Indio resident killed in crash in Twentynine Palms

An investigation continues into a two vehicle crash that led to the death of a 20-year-old Indio resident.

The crash happened Thursday at approximately 10:38 a.m. in the area of Lear Avenue and Two Mile Road.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies learned that the Indio resident was driving a Subaru wagon south on Lear Avenue. They collided into the rear of a Caterpillar road grader stopped in the southbound lane of Lear Avenue, waiting to make a left turn onto Two Mile Road.

The Indio resident was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time as the coroner's office needs to notify next of kin.

The driver of the road grader did not sustain injuries, authorities added.

The Morongo Basin Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com