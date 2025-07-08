Skip to Content
Four rescued from Ladder Canyon hiking area in Mecca

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) — Four people, including two adults and two children, were rescued Tuesday from an area of Ladder Canyon in Mecca, according to CAL FIRE Riverside County.

Firefighters responded to the scene with assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Star 9 aviation unit and a specialized rescue cart. The group was in rugged terrain.

Officials said the rescue was successful and no injuries were reported.

Authorities are reminding hikers to stay hydrated and take precautions when exploring remote areas, especially during extreme heat.

