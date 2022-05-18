Local Links: Hokulai brings Hawaiian flavors to Coachella Valley

Hokulia Shave Ice brings Pacific Islander roots to the Coachella Valley in a way that can be satisfying during the hot summer months.

Hokulia serves authentic Hawaiian shave ice, just as you would get in on the mainland said owner Simon Lam.

What makes this shave ice different from others is the special "island way" it's made with different toppings. Some include ice cream in the middle, condensed milk drizzle, and coconut flakes to name a few.

Hokulia is located in Palm Desert on El Paseo. This was a business venture started by Lam and his wife Kellie Carey. Their first location was opened at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets in Cabazon. It was just over a year ago the two opened the second location in Palm Desert.

The business not only wanted to create a footprint in the Coachella Valley with its Hawaiian-styled shave ice but also become a pillar of the community.

Lam and Carey make sure to participate in local fundraisers and find ways they can help around the city.

Hokulia is currently hiring at both of its locations and hoping to hire someone who is dependable and loyal to the company.

For more on hiring opportunities, you can email Carey at ktaylor0995@gmail.com.