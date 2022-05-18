Meet the Candidates: California’s 36th State Assembly District￼

The Primary election is fast approaching. One of the big races for State Assembly includes the redrawn 36th district.

This year's candidates include:

From left to right: Eduardo Garcia, Marlon Ware & Ian Weeks

36th State Assembly District

The redrawn 36th district includes Coachella, Indio and all of imperial county. It does not include Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs.

