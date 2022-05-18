Meet the Candidates: California’s 36th State Assembly District￼
The Primary election is fast approaching. One of the big races for State Assembly includes the redrawn 36th district.
This year's candidates include:
- Eduardo Garcia, Democratic, California State Assemblymember
- Marlon G. Ware, Democratic, University Professor/Director
- Ian M. Weeks, Republican, Certified Financial Planner
36th State Assembly District
The redrawn 36th district includes Coachella, Indio and all of imperial county. It does not include Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs.
