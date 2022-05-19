El Centro Border Patrol agents seize over $1.56 million worth of narcotics over the weekend

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents in coordination with a joint task force of various law enforcement agencies seized over $1.56 million worth of narcotics in three separate events over the weekend.

The first incident occurred on Friday afternoon, at approximately 12:13 p.m. A joint task force obtained a warrant and searched a vehicle suspected of narcotic smuggling.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team called to assist in the search alerted to the vehicle.

Agents found 540 vacuum-sealed packages containing a white crystal-like substance inside the vehicle. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. There was a total of 517.8 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1,139,160.

The second incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 6 a.m. Border Patrol agents performed a vehicle stop on a dark green 2014 Fiat 500 off the Cactus City Rest Area and Interstate 10.

The agency revealed that a Border Patrol K-9 detection team assisted in the stop and alerted agents to the vehicle. Agents searched the interior and found plastic bag along with a camouflage backpack that contained 11 packages wrapped in brown tape.

The agency added that this is a common trend in narcotic smuggling.

The packages contained a white powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl. Agents discovered 24.6 pounds of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $295,200. The narcotics, and paraphernalia were turned over to the Riverside County High Intensity Drug Traffic Area Narcotics Taskforce.

The third incident occurred on Monday at approximately 4:50 a.m., when a red 2005 Ford Ranger approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. The agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the vehicle to secondary inspection. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle.

Agents inspected the vehicle and discovered the floorboard of the bed to abnormally higher than usual. Further inspection of the bed revealed a compartment concealing silver packages. The packages contained a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The 29-year-old male driver was in possession of 60 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $132,000.

The man, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.