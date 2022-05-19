Sheriff’s Dept posts home security tips after increase in home invasion robberies throughout Riverside County￼

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department posted a series of home security tips after cases of home invasion robberies throughout Riverside County.

"Over the past few weeks, a number of home invasion robberies have occurred throughout Riverside County. As we continue to investigate, we urge you to be vigilant" reads the post by the Sheriff's Dept.

The department advises residents to:

Keep all doors and windows locked, while at home and away.

Enhance outdoor lighting.

Invest in security cameras and/or alarm system and ensure they are working properly and recording.

If you see something, say something. If you observe anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, contact your local law enforcement.

In Riverside County areas, non-emergency dispatch is 800-950-2444.

Speak to your neighbors and keep each other informed.

The Sheriff's Dept. did not specify which areas of the county the home invasion robberies have been reported in. In the city of Riverside, its police chief issued a similar notice after similar robberies occurred in a particular community, with one instance where a person was shot.