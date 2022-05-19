Toddler accidentally run over and killed as his father pulls into the driveway

A year-old boy was accidentally run over and killed when his father pulled into the driveway of his Woodcrest home and didn't see the toddler, rolling over him in an SUV, authorities said.

"It's one of those calls you never want to get," California Highway Patrol Officer Javier Navarro told City News Service. "It's a real tragedy."

The fatality occurred about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 18800 block of Gentian Avenue, near Wood Road, just south of Riverside, according to the CHP.

Navarro said the homeowner, whose identity was not released, returned to his residence after work, driving a newer model Chevrolet Tahoe -- "a very big, high-profile" SUV.

"The dad opened the electric gate at his driveway, and he looked into the driveway. It was clear. Nobody there,'' the CHP spokesman said. "His 1- year-old son was apparently playing over by some trash cans that were on the passenger side of the Tahoe. So there was a kind of blind spot for the driver."

Navarro said that investigators theorize the child may have recognized his father's SUV and darted toward it but couldn't be seen from inside the vehicle.

"The child possibly tripped and fell into the path of the vehicle," Navarro said. "The father told us that he felt a small jolt after pulling into the driveway. He exited the Tahoe and walked to the back of it, and there he sees his son next to the right rear tire. It had rolled over him."

The mother was at the property but unaware of what had occurred until her husband shouted for help, Navarro said, adding that the parents tried to provide aid to the tot after calling 911.

The child was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead on arrival. The investigation is ongoing.