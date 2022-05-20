CVUSD interested in a career in aviation industry get an up close look at their dream job

The Coachella Valley Unified School District has a course designed for students interested in a career in the aviation industry. The district has a partnership with a company that manages private aircraft at Thermal Airport.

Both entities have teamed up with the goal of bringing these students closer than ever to their dream jobs. About seven students about to graduate from Desert Mirage High School arrived Friday for their last day of classes at Thermal Airport.

"I think the class makes you lose your fear of aviation," said Juan Nunez, a Desert Mirage High School student.

Nuñez is one of the students who has been attending a special workshop that aims to give wings to young people seeking to learn more about the world of aviation.

"I'm still saying I would like to continue but I know it would be something with airplanes," Nunez said.

Every two weeks these students have been learning up close from the professionals at Desert Jet about the different jobs in the aircraft industry.

"It's very important because the students can come here to the airport and work with airplanes, or they can also do what is mechanics or if they want to become pilots, we also teach them, what is the path for them to get their pilot's license," said Lissette Santiago, spokesperson for the school district.

Former student Joseph Marrotte says he never imagined a career in aviation so soon would be attainable.

"I think that's what it is because it's not very accessible, not many can come see up close to see the planes, many look at the policemen every day, look at the ambulances, which is something you look at," Marrotte said.

On this final day, the students demonstrated their teachings, from traffic signals to directing an airplane and how to hold an airplane for takeoff.

"It gives students the opportunity to learn outside of the classroom, the sky's the limit for them," said Chris Little of Desert Jet Company.

For Dayran Ochoa, working near airplanes has inspired him to never give up.

"It will be nice, one day to grab my license and one day to grab my plane," Ochoa said.