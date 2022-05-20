New officer dedicated to tobacco, vaping in Coachella schools

A new Riverside County Sheriff's Department officer is patrolling schools in Coachella to deter kids from smoking and vaping.

Officer Alma Fregoso, a new community service officer only weeks on the job, has been hitting schools across the city with students of all ages to educate kids about the detrimental health effects of smoking and vaping.

"Their brains are still developing, they're growing," Fregoso said. "They develop the addiction to nicotine quite quickly... But it starts with vaping."

Officer Fregoso said her role is education, but also enforcement. She's confiscated dozens of vapes and other items from students at school.

"Just being there – present," Fregoso said. "Not necessarily to discipline... It's just to help them and be there. And hopefully, it's some deterrence"

The campaign, which is being called "Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds," is meant to arms tudents with knowledge about the risks of smoking or vaping.

"I believe that these kids need to know the facts," Fregoso said. "Some of the kids had no idea that it affects every single organ. They're like, 'Oh, come on.' And then you go through the the eyes, your ears, your hair – the girls are like, 'What do you mean, my hair?'"

Fregoso said it's a personal assignment to her. "I grew up in Coachella," she said. "A lot of the schools that I've been going to I actually graduated from... or did elementary. That's why I'm out there. My biggest thing is to give a little bit back to my community"

The position is funded by a Department of Justice grant the city of Coachella applied for and received. Officer Fregoso will remain on the assignment for a 3-year campaign, then the city or sheriff's department can reapply.