N Indian Canyon Drive open as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Gene Autry expected to open shortly.

North Indian Canyon Dr is officially open as of 5:30 p.m.

The City of Palm Springs said in a tweet, "N. INDIAN CANYON IS NOW OPEN AFTER BEING CLOSED DUE TO BLOWING SAND."

We spoke to crews clearing the road, who said they were going to work on Gene Autry Trail at the Wash after they finished with North Indian Canyon Drive.

Sections of the roads were closed off yesterday because of strong winds. You can get more details here.

You can see the first couple of cars ready to hit the road. Traffic is now flowing at normal speeds.

