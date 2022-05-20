Tips to drive safely as high winds make their way through the Coachella Valley

High winds are making their way throughout the Coachella Valley.

As of now, there haven't been any road closures.

We'll be speaking to drivers about the conditions throughout the valley, and offer tips to improve your safety while out on the road.

