CVAG begins construction on Palm Springs CV Link pathway

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) has begun construction on the CV Link pathway in the Palm Springs area.

The CV Link pathway is set to begin construction from the Palm Springs Visitor Center and run to the Whitewater River Stormwater Channel Levee.

Construction on this project is set to begin on July 7th and will continue through late September 2025.

Teams are expected to be out working from 6:00am- 5:00pm. Residents should expect northbound lane closures on Highway 111 with traffic flaggers on site as well as sidewalk closures along Highway 111 from Tramview Road to the Whitewater River Stormwater Channel throughout construction times.

The CV Link pathway is a structure that was first instituted in the Coachella Valley in 2018 with a path that stretches 2.3 miles from Ramon Road in Cathedral City to Vista Chino in Palm Springs.

Construction for this phase of the link was set into motion following a vote from officials that allocated $15 million to complete the final stages.

The end goal for this project is to be a 40-mile pathway that stretches throughout the Coachella Valley and provides a safe area to walk, run, bike or use low-speed electric vehicles.

CVAG reports this project will provide significant environmental and public health benefits as well as economic benefits that will affect generations of residents and visitors of the Coachella Valley.

It was said that every effort to minimize disturbance to the community will be made. CVAG emphasizes that due to the dynamic nature of construction all dates and times are subject to change in light of unforeseen operational factors and inclement weather.

Officials advise that drivers use alternative routes and expect potential delays throughout the construction project and thank the community for their patience as they work to improve the Coachella Valley’s transportation network.

For more information you can contact the project hotline at 1-833-4CV-LINK (428-5465) or visit coachellavalleylink.com

