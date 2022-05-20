Preparing for the high winds expected across Coachella Valley

With the high winds expected on Friday, it's best to prepare yourself and take the necessary precautions around your home and when driving.

Winds are starting to pick up across the Coachella Valley.

Roadways in and out of Palm Springs still remain open, however, they could change at any time of the day.

North Indian Canyon Road and Gene Autry Road are the first to close when there is a high wind alert warning in effect. This is because of sand that blows onto the roadway.

If you're driving in high winds make sure you take your time to get to point A and point B.

Leave enough space between your car and others. Keep both hands on the wheel to help control your car.

Keep an eye out for large semis, which are harder to control in high winds.

If you have any items that could be blown away outside of your home, store them away until the high winds are gone.

Secure your trash bins so that they don't fall over and blow trash into the neighborhood.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments on road closures.