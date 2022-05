The Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 3699 in Indio is hosting a free dental and vision services clinic on Saturday, May 21.

You do not need to be a current or previous service member to attend.

It is by appointment only. Call 760-668-5988 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to schedule your appointment.

The services will be at the American Legion Hall, 44200 Sun Gold St. Indio, CA 92201.

Services are provided according to available resources.