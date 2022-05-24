FIND Food Bank hosts resource fair

FIND Food Bank is hosting a resource fair Tuesday for members of the Coachella Valley to learn about what programs and resources are available for them.

"Current gas and grocery prices are causing more people to seek out FIND for food assistance,'' FIND Food Bank Director Lorena Marroquin said. "And we want the community to know they are not alone, these programs are designed to help them back on their feet.''

The resource fair will be from 5 pm to 7 pm at FIND's warehouse and administration building. The address is 83775 Citrus Avenue in Indio.

People who attend will have access to twenty local organizations and be able to learn what ways the organizations can be beneficial.

Attendees will be able to apply for CalFresh food benefits and Medi-Cal, get free food and household necessities and learn about all the programs available.