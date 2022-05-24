RivCo suspends open burning, closes hiking trails amid early fire season

Due to an unusually early start to the fire season, CalFire has suspended outdoor residential burn permits in Riverside County until further notice.

The dry conditions, ongoing drought and low rainfall levels have prompted officials to close hiking trails and ban open burning.

Any outdoor burning of landscape debris, leaves or branches will no longer be allowed. “It’s been so dry this year, I think that they’re just jumping on it a little bit earlier to try and avoid a little trouble later on,” said Whitewater resident Wayne King.

Use of campfires is restricted to within established campfire facilities located in established campgrounds open to the public. Agricultural burning in the Palo Verde Valley and Coachella Valley is authorized as required for agricultural rehabilitation.

Fires that are used for cooking, warming or pleasure will be allowed on private property, but must have a total fuel area of 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height.

“Anybody driving any vehicles on the dry grass because sparks can come from underneath the vehicles and start wildfires very easily. And a lot of people go into these trails that look like roads around here and they don’t realize they can start a fire very easily that way,” King added.

These conditions have also forced the county to shut down hiking trails due to fire danger.

Six trails countywide have been closed for fire season:

Eagle Canyon/Tin Mine (east of Corona)

Steel Park (north of Lake Elsinore)

Bautista Canyon (southeast of Hemet)

North Mountain (south of Banning, north of San Jacinto)

Whitewater Canyon (east of Cabazon)

Ramona Bowl (south of Hemet); open daily from sunrise to noon

In Palm Desert, hikers were being cautious when making their way up the trails in triple digit heat. “I typically will take a bottled water with me so I just take little sips here and there. And then I have my little time points," said resident Derrick Villanueva.

Fire officials urge hikers to start early in the morning when temperatures are cooler, to wear hats, sunglasses and sunscreen when in the sun for long periods of time and to stay hydrated.

“Lots of water. I’m taking water with me as well so hydrate before I go, hydrate when I’m on my way and hydrate when I get back," said resident Paul Paboudjian.

CalFire says in order to avoid fire danger: