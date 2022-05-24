Suspect sought after shooting involving Los Angeles deputies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities were searching for a suspect Tuesday after a shooting involving sheriff’s deputies in East Los Angeles, officials said.

Paramedics dispatched on a shots-fired call shortly after 9 a.m. transported one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It wasn’t immediately known if the person had been shot.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed in a brief statement that a male suspect was hospitalized. A search was under way for a second male suspect, the statement said.

Television news video from the scene showed a California Highway Patrol car with its rear window shattered.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately say what led up to the gunfire or who did the shooting.

The incident occurred near the interchange of State Route 60 and Interstate 710, about 8 miles (12 km) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Surface streets and some freeway on- and off-ramps were closed during the investigation, the highway patrol said.