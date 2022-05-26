Caravanserai’s 6th Annual Pitch Competition held at the Palm Springs Art Museum

Caravanserai Project Social Impact Startup Pitch Competition is an 8-month program that caters to early-stage social entrepreneurs.

Today, May 26th, 2022, The Palm Springs-based Caravanserai announced a $2 million dollar grant awarded by the Employment Training Panel of California. They provide training, support, and micro-grants to BIPOC, women, LGBTQ startups, and early-stage entrepreneurs in the Inland Empire. The grant recipients will be announced at Caravanserai’s 6th Annual “graduation” and pitch competition held at the Palm Springs Art Museum.

Their goal is to highlight and train unrecognized talent within historically marginalized and under-served communities and support their efforts to identify and develop pioneering paths out of inherited problems that have buried and muffled those voices.

For more information about the Caravanserai Project click the highlighted section. You can purchase tickets on their website.