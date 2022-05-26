Inmate dies at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio

An investigation is underway after an inmate at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio died Thursday morning.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 7:43 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The department reports that custody staff and jail medical staff immediately responded and began to administer life-saving measures. Fire Department personnel and American Medical Response (AMR) also responded to assist and continued further life-saving measures.

The male inmate was pronounced dead at 8:15 AM. His identity will not be released until after family is notified.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time. The department confirmed there were no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Investigator Williams at (951) 696 3452.