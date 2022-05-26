Skip to Content
today at 8:02 PM
Published 3:47 PM

Yucca Valley Fire: 431 acres, 50% contained

May 27, 2022

8:00 PM

The fire remains at 431 acres, containment has increased to 50%.

Crews will continue to patrol & mop up the fire working to keep the fire in its footprint and increase containment.

Officials ask the public to steer clear of the fire area as firefighters and equipment are working the area.

2:45 PM

The fire is now at 431 acres. Containment remains at 30%. Crews continue to work on containment and mop-up.

1:15 PM

Two 18-year-old campers have been arrested for allegedly starting the fire.

9:30 AM

The fire is now 263 acres with no active flames. Firefighters are working on hot spots.

6:00 AM

The 250 acre fire is now 30% contained. There are no road closures in the area at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

May 26, 2022

4:30 AM

The so-called Elk Fire is about 250 acres with 25% containment.

The structure threat is mitigated and no evacuations are in place.

Firefighters are mopping up, patrolling the area, and maintaining containment lines. There has been no structure loss or damage.

9:30 PM

The fire is now at 250 acres with 25% containment.

The structure threat has been mitigated, no evacuations are in place.

Residents told News Channel 3 they were worried it was going to get worse. “Just waiting to hear if we were going to be evacuated, but they never officially told us anything or said anything about evacuations. So we just kind of stay tight and waited but we were definitely thinking about it for sure,” said Yucca Valley Joshua Pope.

7:00 PM

According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, the fire is currently estimated at 156 acres.

The following roads are closed to ensure for fire equipment and vehicles to get in and out of the fire areas:

  • Amador x Kismet
  • Sage x La Condena
  • Acoma x Golden Bee
  • Elk x Golden Bee

4:15 PM

A vegetation fire burning in a remote area of Yucca Valley has grown from 30-40 acres to 150 acres within the past half hour.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

3:40 PM

A 30-to-40-acre vegetation fire burning in Yucca Valley is threatening several nearby homes and ranches.

The fire is burning near the area of Elk Trail and San Andreas Road. We've received several calls from residents of the area reporting smoke since about 1 p.m.

At around 3:45 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department confirmed that the fire has moved into a remote area with difficult access.

