Boy scouts honor fallen soldiers with flag planting at the cemetery

Local boy scout troops from the Coachella Valley planted American flags at the graves of fallen military members on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

Every year the boy scouts help local veterans in the planting of the flags.

For Ryan McCollum who is part of Troop 1701, he said he's been doing this for at least five years. McCollum believes this little act of planting the flags is the least he can do to honor those who have passed.

The headstones of people who served are labeled with the war they fought in, a sticker that signifies their service or veterans who set up the flag-planting have a list of graves that need a flag.

The cemetery is asking for the public's help in collecting the flags around 2 pm once the ceremony is over.

Many other events will be happening in the Coachella Valley that is going to honor Memorial Day also.

Related Story: Memorial Day events in the Coachella Valley