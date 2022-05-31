AAPI Heritage Month: Local Doctor shares the effects his grandfather’s internment during WWII

For Asian American / Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are highlighting an Asian-owned business here in the desert. I present to you, the Desert Vision Center of Rancho Mirage owned by Dr. Keith Tokuhara, M.D. When you see his office, you have no idea the family history inside.

A family who has overcome some tragedies in world history is now an owner of one of the very few Asian-owned medical centers in Rancho Mirage.

In Rancho Mirage, Dr. Keith Tokuhara and his staff work hard every day at Desert Vision Center. Keith's great-grandparents left Okinawa in the early 1900s to become farmers in Hawaii.

During World War II, Keith's grandfather was one of 120,000 people sent to Japanese Internment camps. Once released, he would go on to become an entrepreneur, get married, and start a family.

Keith grew up in Southern California - and went to medical school at the University of Hawaii. At his medical school graduation, graduates were allowed to pick on a family member to walk on stage with them. Keith chose his grandfather. Family is very important to him. His extended family is split between Hawaii and California and they have reunions every 3 to 5 years.

Keith has been a surgeon for nearly 20 years. He acquired Desert Vision Center nearly 5 years ago... and during the pandemic, he kept his practice afloat and even opened a beautiful, top-of-the-line office in 2020. From his family, he has learned to work hard and never give up - no matter what challenges you face.

They meaning the government or whoever around you, they can take everything away from you at anytime they want. But the one thing they can never take away is your education GRANDPA TOKUHARA

