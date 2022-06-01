Cathedral City Police Sergeant claims retaliation for relationship with mayor

A veteran Cathedral City police officer claimed publicly at a city council meeting that he's being retaliated against at work for his decades-long relationship with the city's mayor.

Sgt. Corwin De Veas spoke out at City Hall during the public comment portion of last week's council meeting, with much of his 3-minute grievance directed at Mayor Ernesto Gutierrez.

"Mr. Mayor, you are ruining and have ruined my professional police career at Cathedral City Police Department," De Veas said.