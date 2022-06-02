No confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox in Riverside County; Reports of rashes being investigated

Health officials said that there are no cases and no suspected cases of monkeypox in Riverside County.

While there are no confirmed or suspects cases, the county has received reports of five people with rashes, said Shane Reichardt, public information officer for, the county's Emergency Management Department, said

The county health department is looking into the reports. Reichardt added that the County Health Department does not have a timeline on when they will get more information to determine what the rashes are.

Thursday morning, the first presumptive case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Los Angeles County. Officials said that the patient had close contact with a confirmed case and that while the patient is symptomatic they are doing well and are not hospitalized.

They are still awaiting the final confirmation from the CDC.

Health officials are saying that while monkeypox can affect anyone they say the risk for the general population is very low and usually only presents mild symptoms.