Customers are frustrated with the delay in receiving their prescriptions from local pharmacies

Frequent customers of pharmaceutical companies like Walgreens have been faced with concerns about receiving their prescriptions because the hours of operations are always shifting. This week a Walgreens Pharmacy on Vista Chino and Sunrise Way has been closed and is now open today. The employees are attempting to fill all of their client's prescriptions. Customers are frustrated with the delay and have been without their medication longer than expected.

We spoke to a Coachella Valley resident Dr. Luis Torres who shared with us his frustrations saying using the Walgreens phone alert system that gives inaccurate prescription updates. He said, “you get messages saying it’s ready but you go by the pharmacy, and sometimes it’s ready and sometimes it’s not".

He also shared concerns about staffing pharmacists at the pharmacies here in the valley and that they are not always available.

