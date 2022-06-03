Faraimo helps UCLA top Northwestern in WCWS elimination game

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Megan Faraimo pitched a complete game and hit a solo homer, helping No. 5 UCLA beat No. 9 Northwestern 6-1 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game Friday night.

Faraimo (23-5) gave up five hits and struck out 10. Maya Brady had three hits for the Bruins (49-9), who will play in another elimination game Sunday against the loser of Saturday’s Florida-Oklahoma State matchup.

Danielle Williams (31-6) took the loss for Northwestern (45-13). She pitched a complete game and gave up 10 hits.

UCLA’s Delanie Wisz singled to score Kinsley Washington in the top of the first inning for the game’s first run.

In the fourth, UCLA loaded the bases. Washington popped up and Northwestern’s Angela Zedak couldn’t quite get to it. Savannah Pola scored on the error to put the Bruins up 2-0.

Zedak made up for it in the fifth. She singled, then scored on a double by Grace Nieto to trim UCLA’s lead to 2-1.

Faraimo loaded the bases for Rachel Lewis in the fifth. Lewis entered the day with 23 home runs and had knocked one out on Thursday against Oklahoma. After Lewis got to a 3-0 count, Faraimo struck her out looking to escape, then was the first batter for UCLA in the sixth. Her solo shot — just her second home run of the season — put the Bruins up 3-1. UCLA tacked on three runs in the seventh for insurance.

