Injured hiker rescued on the Bump & Grind trail in Rancho Mirage

A hiker has been taken to the hospital after suffering an injury while on the Bump and Grind trail in Rancho Mirage Monday evening.

The rescue started shortly before 7 p.m.

According to CAL FIRE, the hiker sustained minor injuries. News Channel 3 crew at the scene was told that the hiker may have suffered a broken ankle.

RSO Rescue 9 performed a hoist rescue and delivered the patient to a ground ambulance, where they were then transported to the hospital, CAL FIRE added.

