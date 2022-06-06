Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:03 PM

Injured hiker rescued on the Bump & Grind trail in Rancho Mirage

KESQ

A hiker has been taken to the hospital after suffering an injury while on the Bump and Grind trail in Rancho Mirage Monday evening.

The rescue started shortly before 7 p.m.

According to CAL FIRE, the hiker sustained minor injuries. News Channel 3 crew at the scene was told that the hiker may have suffered a broken ankle.

RSO Rescue 9 performed a hoist rescue and delivered the patient to a ground ambulance, where they were then transported to the hospital, CAL FIRE added.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
News

Jesus Reyes

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content