Stanford out-rallies Texas State in 9th to win regional 4-3

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Drew Bowser and Tommy Troy led off the bottom of the ninth with home runs and freshman Trevor Haskins drove in the winning run with a pinch-hit single as No. 2 overall seed Stanford out-rallied Texas State in the final inning to win the Stanford Regional 4-3 on Monday night.

The comeback for Stanford (45-15) came after the Bobcats scored two in the top of the inning to take a 3-1 lead.

Bowser ignited the rally against Bobcats reliever Zeke Wood with his seventh homer this season and Troy followed with his eighth to tie the game. Levi Wells (8-3) relieved Wood and gave up a single to Eddie Park. A bunt, an intentional walk and a wild pitch put runners on second and third for Haskins, who singled to left on a full count to send the Cardinal to the super regionals. Haskins had just 12 at-bats this season — with four hits — before his game-winner.

Braden Montgomery took the mound for Stanford in the ninth and walked Cameron Gibbons and Isaiah Ortega-Jones — the Bobcats’ eighth and ninth hitters in the batting order. Dalton Shuffield flied to right to send Gibbons to third and Montgomery walked Jose Gonzalez intentionally to load the bases. Wesley Faison hit the first pitch to center for a two-run lead.

Both teams scored single runs in the second. John Wuthrich, who threw a runner out at home from right field in the fifth to keep the game tied, had a one-out double for the Bobcats, scoring on a two-out single by Cameron Gibbons. Kody Huff answered with a solo home run for the Cardinal.

Texas State (47-14) sent Stanford to the loser’s bracket with a 5-2 win. The Cardinal beat the Bobcats 8-4 Sunday night to force the extra game.

