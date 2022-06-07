La Quinta will put short-term vacation rental ban on the November ballot

The future of short-term vacation rentals in La Quinta will be in the hands of its residents.

On Tuesday, the city council unanimously approved an initiative that would phase out and permanently ban STVRs in La Quinta on the upcoming November ballot.

If passed, STVRs would be banned from most city neighborhoods except for tourist and commercial zones by the end of 2024.

Riverside County has certified the signatures of more than 3,224 registered voters who want a public vote on the matter.

That’s well more than the 2,448 signatures required to qualify the measure.

A key supporter of the Save Our Neighborhoods signature drive, Don Shoffstall of Neighborhoods are for Neighbors said about the measure, "When you get 3,670 people who say they want to have a voice in determining the character of their neighborhoods. I think that should be listened to.”

A pro-STVR group Vacation Rentals Owners and Neighbors, VRON, has filed an objection to the petition’s language hoping to keep it off the ballot. Kaufman Legal Group filed the objection on behalf of VRON pointing out alleged defects in the citizen-led petition drive and asked for the council to reject allowing the ballot measure to proceed.