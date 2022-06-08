Military plane carrying five Marines crashes in Imperial County

A military airplane carrying five Marines crashed in Imperial County, military officials confirmed.

The crash occurred near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road, about 20 miles east of Brawley.

Despite reports on social media, military officials confirmed there was no nuclear material aboard the aircraft. The aircraft, an MV-22B Osprey, belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton.

Maj. Mason Englehart, spokesman for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said the aircraft went down at approximately 12:25 p.m.

Englehart said he had no further details yet to release about the five Marines who were on board.

Photo of a similar kind of aircraft (Courtesy of DVIDS)

Video taken by KYMA at the scene shows first responders at a military training area.

We are working to confirm additional details on this crash and have a crew on the way to the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.