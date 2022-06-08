Military plane crashes in Imperial County; No nuclear material aboard aircraft

A military airplane has crashed in Imperial County, the Imperial County Sheriff's Office confirmed to our sister station KYMA.

Despite reports on social media, military officials confirmed there was no nuclear material aboard the aircraft. The aircraft, an MV-22B Osprey, belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Marine Corps Air Base Yuma.

Photo of a similar kind of aircraft (Courtesy of DVIDS)

The crash occurred near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road.

Video taken by KYMA at the scene shows first responders at a military training area.

We are working to confirm additional details on this crash and have a crew on the way to the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.