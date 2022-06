The Desert Stonewall Democrats will be hosting a March For our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday morning in Palm Springs.

The rally is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Frances Stevens Park, 555 N. Palm Canyon.

March For Our Lives is a nationwide effort by the survivors of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting to eliminate gun violence in the country.

March For Our Lives rallies will be held at the same time throughout the country.