Valley locals react to 6-year anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

6 years ago on June 12, 2016, a gunman opened fire at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida killing 49 people and hurting 53 others.

In light of several recent mass shootings across the country, many people are taking the time to remember the lives lost in the Pulse shooting.

David Weiner, the chair of Desert Stonewall Democrats, spoke at the March For Our Lives rally in Palm Springs Saturday morning. While fighting back tears, he reflected on the senseless tragedy.

"While we're fighting for the lives of our children that are in school, and we're fighting for the lives of people that are just walking into a grocery store and doing their shopping. We also need to remember the 49 LGBTQ folks and their allies that were at the Pulse nightclub," said Weiner. "And make sure that their deaths are also not without action."

Weiner said he wants Congress to enact stricter gun laws not just for the safety of students in school, but for everyone no matter where they are.

"This work is important and this work, hopefully, will be heard by the people that need to hear it," said Weiner.

One of the bartenders at Eagle 501 Bar, Darrell Schevoya, said the shock of the Pulse nightclub shooting still hits him hard even years later.

"There are times when we have to watch these glass windows because you never know if it could happen here. The thought does go through my head from time to time that our lives can be in danger. That the same thing could happen here," said Schevoya.

Similar to Weiner, Schevoya said he wants stricter gun laws in place to help reduce gun violence.

"We see it happening again in different areas. It's like nonstop here every day. You're almost afraid to look at the TV. It's like who got shot? Who's dead today? How many kids?" said Schevoya. "It's murder. It's just murder."