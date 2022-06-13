Gusty winds bring cooler temperatures

A trough of low pressure is bringing gusty winds to the mountain and the desert areas. A Wind Advisory has been issued through 10 p.m. tonight.

These winds will bring cooler temperatures after last week’s heat wave. Prepare for windy and dusty conditions with peak winds between 45 and 55 MPH in wind-prone areas. Air quality may be reduced due to these conditions.

Temperatures are set to increase later this week due to the high pressure. The high for this week will be on Thursday near110 degrees.