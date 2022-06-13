Pence touts Trump-era border policies in Arizona speech

Former Vice President Mike Pence called for an enforcement-first strategy in confronting problems at the United States-Mexico border and touted the Trump-Pence’s administration approach to immigration in a speech in Arizona on border security.

Pence toured a section of border in southeastern Arizona before coming to Phoenix for the speech. During his address to state GOP lawmakers and other Republicans, the former vice president heaped criticism on the Biden administration’s immigration strategy and complimented state and local officials in Arizona for trying to fill in security gaps at the border that aren’t covered by the federal government.

“To keep America safe, we must secure our southern border now and always,” Pence said, drawing applause.

Pence did not comment during the speech on the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and did not speak with reporters after the event.

In the committee’s hearing last week, Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the committee, relayed an account from inside the White House. When Trump was told rioters were chanting for Pence to be hanged for refusing to block the election results, Trump responded that maybe the mob was right, that he “deserves it,” Cheney said.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was scheduled to participate in Pence’s event, but the governor canceled after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.