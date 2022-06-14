Lifestream’s 9 Cities Blood Drive Challenge starts July 1￼

Lifestream Blood Bank's 10th annual 9 cities Blood Drive Challenge kicks off on July 1.

From July 1 to August 31, the Coachella Valley's nine cities take part in a friendly competition to see which community will get the most involved in collecting blood donations.

"This two month initiative is about the importance of community well-being. For the benefit of patients in need who are in peril without a safe, ample blood supply being available, we ask that you be a visible, outspoken advocate within your community for the cause of voluntary blood donation," reads the announcement by Lifestream.

All donors receive, while supplies last, a special edition, Nine Cities T-shirt.

NOTE: You CAN donate blood whether or not you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Take a look at the standings and find out where you can donate blood at https://www.lstream.org/9cities/